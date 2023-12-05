Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +172)

Antetokounmpo has put up 29.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Antetokounmpo's 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points per game, equal to Tuesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Lillard averages 6.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Brook Lopez on Tuesday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 13.5.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Lopez has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Randle's 20.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 26.5 point total set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (24.9).

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brunson has made 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

