Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davidson Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrol Hyde Magnet School at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Whites Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Whites Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RePublic High School at STEM Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gallatin High School at Hunters Lane High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
