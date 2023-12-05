Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Davidson Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hume-Fogg Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McGavock High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Stratford STEM Magnet School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrol Hyde Magnet School at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at Whites Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Whites Creek, TN

Whites Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

RePublic High School at STEM Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at University School of Nashville

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5

Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gallatin High School at Hunters Lane High School