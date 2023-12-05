Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Fayette County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fayette County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hardin County High School at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
