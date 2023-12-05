Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Giles County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Giles County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Giles County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
