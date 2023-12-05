In Greene County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greeneville High School at Claiborne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: New Tazewell, TN

New Tazewell, TN Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 2

3A - Region 1 - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson County High School at South Greene High School