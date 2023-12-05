Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauzon stats and insights
- Lauzon has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Lauzon has zero points on the power play.
- Lauzon averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
