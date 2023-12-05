The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

