Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Prop bets for Evangelista are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Luke Evangelista vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 13:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Evangelista has scored in two of the 23 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In nine of 23 games this season, Evangelista has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Evangelista's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Evangelista has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-29) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 23 Games 3 13 Points 0 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

