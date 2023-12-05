Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maury County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Pleasant High School at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
