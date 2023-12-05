For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.