The Missouri State Bears (4-1) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will begin at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Jestin Porter: 11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jared Jones: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Justin Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 260th 70 Points Scored 71.2 246th 39th 61 Points Allowed 63.6 72nd 135th 35 Rebounds 37.8 69th 57th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 248th 285th 5.8 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 346th 9.4 Assists 14.4 125th 172nd 12 Turnovers 12.6 217th

