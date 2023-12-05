Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (4-1) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will begin at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jared Jones: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri State Players to Watch
- King: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Porter: 11.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jones: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|260th
|70
|Points Scored
|71.2
|246th
|39th
|61
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|72nd
|135th
|35
|Rebounds
|37.8
|69th
|57th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|248th
|285th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|73rd
|346th
|9.4
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|172nd
|12
|Turnovers
|12.6
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.