Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 5
The Missouri State Bears (6-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Missouri State
|-1.5
|130.5
Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats
- Middle Tennessee has played three games this season that have had more than 130.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Middle Tennessee's games this season is 130.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Middle Tennessee is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Middle Tennessee was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Middle Tennessee has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 130.5
|% of Games Over 130.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Missouri State
|6
|75%
|74.4
|139.4
|68.0
|133.3
|140.5
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|37.5%
|65.0
|139.4
|65.3
|133.3
|135.4
Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends
- The Blue Raiders score an average of 65.0 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 68.0 the Bears give up to opponents.
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Missouri State
|5-3-0
|3-1
|4-4-0
|Middle Tennessee
|2-6-0
|0-1
|2-6-0
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Missouri State
|Middle Tennessee
|10-4
|Home Record
|12-2
|5-8
|Away Record
|3-11
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
