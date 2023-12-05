In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 5.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

