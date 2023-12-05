Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Smith County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gordonsville High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb County High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.