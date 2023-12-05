Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Sumner County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Page High School at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at White House Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: White House, TN

White House, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Community School at South Haven Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springfield, TN

Springfield, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beech High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White House Heritage High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrol Hyde Magnet School at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Gallatin High School at Hunters Lane High School