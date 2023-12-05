The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Patriots' opponents have knocked down.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 151st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 79th.

The Volunteers put up 76.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.8 the Patriots allow.

Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).

In home games, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in road games (63.7).

Tennessee made 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.0% at home and 32.6% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule