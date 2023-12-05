Tennessee vs. George Mason: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The George Mason Patriots (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. George Mason matchup.
Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|George Mason Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-15.5)
|135.5
|-2100
|+1000
Tennessee vs. George Mason Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Volunteers' seven games have hit the over.
- George Mason is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- In the Patriots' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is eighth-best in the country. It is way below that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
