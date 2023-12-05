Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tipton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tipton County, Tennessee. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Tipton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tipton Christian Academy at Central Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
