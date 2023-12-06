The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

This season, the Bruins have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bisons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Belmont shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bisons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 234th.

The 82.2 points per game the Bruins average are 6.6 more points than the Bisons give up (75.6).

When Belmont totals more than 75.6 points, it is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont posted 79.2 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.

Belmont averaged 10.6 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

