Wednesday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (5-3) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Bruins head into this game following a 71-57 victory against Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 70, Lipscomb 61

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming a 76-50 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 53-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Belmont has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 53) on November 10

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 74) on December 3

75-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 203) on November 15

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 260) on November 29

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 262) on November 25

Belmont Leaders

Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%

13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG% Kendal Cheesman: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48) Jailyn Banks: 13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kilyn McGuff: 10.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins average 69.4 points per game (138th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (178th in college basketball). They have a +43 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.