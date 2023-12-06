Belmont vs. Lipscomb December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) play the Belmont Bruins (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This clash will start at 6:00 PM ET.
Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Belmont Players to Watch
- Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jailyn Banks: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tuti Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kendal Cheesman: 10.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kilyn McGuff: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
