The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons' 67.1 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 64 the Bruins allow.

Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64 points.

Belmont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bisons give up (62.9).

Belmont has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.

When Lipscomb gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.

The Bruins shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons allow defensively.

Belmont Leaders

Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%

13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG% Kendal Cheesman: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (24-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (24-for-48) Jailyn Banks: 13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kilyn McGuff: 10.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Schedule