The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hunter put up 12 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 132-121 loss against the Bucks.

With prop bets in place for Hunter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 19.7 20.3 PR -- 18.4 19 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Nets

Hunter is responsible for attempting 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Hunter's Hawks average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Nets are 11th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets have given up 24.8 per game, fifth in the league.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 25 11 0 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.