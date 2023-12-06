The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) will attempt to end a four-game road skid when visiting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Charleston Southern Buccaneers score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.1 the East Tennessee State Buccaneers give up.
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The East Tennessee State Buccaneers average 19.6 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers give up (74.4).
  • This season the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are shooting 35.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers concede.
  • The Charleston Southern Buccaneers make 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the East Tennessee State Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%
  • Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

East Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 68-44 Watsco Center
11/30/2023 Lipscomb L 68-45 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State W 56-52 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/6/2023 Charleston Southern - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Lees-McRae - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/14/2023 UNC Asheville - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

