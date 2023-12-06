On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 7:30 PM ET .

Hawks vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV:

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per contest.

Dejounte Murray puts up 19.6 points, 4.3 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58.8% from the field (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 3.2 boards.

De'Andre Hunter puts up 14.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges provides 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Nets 14.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

The Nets are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

The Nets are getting 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Lonnie Walker IV this season.

Hawks vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Hawks Nets 122.5 Points Avg. 115.3 121.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 47.2% Field Goal % 47% 36.8% Three Point % 38.9%

