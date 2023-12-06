The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
  • This season, Lipscomb has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 336th.
  • The Bisons' 81.5 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 80.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 80.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.
  • The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Lipscomb sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36%) too.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Wofford W 85-78 Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Chattanooga W 82-68 Allen Arena
12/2/2023 @ UCF L 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Tennessee State - Allen Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas - Simmons Bank Arena

