Lipscomb vs. Belmont December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will play the Belmont Bruins (2-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keishawn Davidson: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Belmont Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Lipscomb vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|62nd
|76.5
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|233rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|71
|207th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
