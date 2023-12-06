The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.

Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.0 points.

Belmont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bisons allow (62.9).

When Belmont totals more than 62.9 points, it is 5-0.

When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.

The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons concede to opponents (38.9%).

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Lipscomb Schedule