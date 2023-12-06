Wednesday's contest features the Columbia Lions (5-4) and the Memphis Tigers (3-5) clashing at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-63 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Tigers won their last game 100-88 against Troy on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Memphis 63

Memphis Schedule Analysis

On November 19, the Tigers picked up their best win of the season, a 52-43 victory over the Howard Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Memphis has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

52-43 over Howard (No. 255) on November 19

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 260) on December 2

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 350) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG% Madison Griggs: 15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (25-for-60)

15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (25-for-60) Kai Carter: 14.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Ki'ari Cain: 6.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Aliyah Green: 1.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.6 FG%

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by three points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per outing (305th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.