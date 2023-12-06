The Memphis Tigers (5-2) face the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.

Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 225th.

The Tigers put up 14.1 more points per game (78.7) than the Rams allow (64.6).

Memphis has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Memphis scored 2.1 fewer points per game (79.9) than in away games (82.0).

The Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.3).

When it comes to total threes made, Memphis fared worse at home last season, sinking 5.5 treys per game, compared to 6.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule