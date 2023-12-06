Memphis vs. VCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (4-4) go up against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. VCU matchup.
Memphis vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Memphis vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-2.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-2.5)
|141.5
|-142
|+118
Memphis vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Memphis has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
- VCU has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Rams games have hit the over.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Memphis is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (68th).
- With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
