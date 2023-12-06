The VCU Rams (4-4) go up against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. VCU matchup.

Memphis vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. VCU Betting Trends

Memphis has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

VCU has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Rams games have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (68th).

With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.