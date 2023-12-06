Wednesday's contest between the VCU Rams (4-4) and Memphis Tigers (5-2) matching up at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Memphis vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Memphis vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 72, Memphis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-2.1)

VCU (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

VCU's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, while Memphis' is 2-3-0. The Rams have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per outing (231st in college basketball).

Memphis pulls down 32.4 rebounds per game (219th in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.9 boards per game.

Memphis makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (122nd in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Memphis has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (231st in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (84th in college basketball).

