The Columbia Lions (5-4) welcome in the Memphis Tigers (3-5) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 66.3 the Lions give up.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Memphis is 2-2.

Columbia is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Lions record 73.9 points per game, only two more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow.

When Columbia totals more than 71.9 points, it is 4-2.

Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG% Madison Griggs: 15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (25-for-60)

15.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (25-for-60) Kai Carter: 14.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Ki'ari Cain: 6.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

6.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Aliyah Green: 1.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 31.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Schedule