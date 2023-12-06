Memphis vs. VCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The VCU Rams (4-4) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.
Memphis vs. VCU Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Richmond, Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-1.5
|142.5
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 total points.
- Memphis has an average point total of 151.9 in its outings this year, 9.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- VCU's .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Memphis' .400 mark (2-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
Memphis vs. VCU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|3
|60%
|78.7
|146.7
|73.1
|137.7
|150.5
|VCU
|1
|12.5%
|68
|146.7
|64.6
|137.7
|138.4
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up 78.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.6 the Rams allow.
- Memphis is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Memphis vs. VCU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|2-3-0
|1-2
|3-2-0
|VCU
|4-4-0
|2-1
|2-6-0
Memphis vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Memphis
|VCU
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-3
|7-5
|Away Record
|8-3
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
