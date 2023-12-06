The Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will play the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Jillian Hollingshead: 10.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Jewel Spear: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Sara Puckett: 15.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

22 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Karoline Striplin: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK

