The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 68 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Volunteers record are 18.6 more points than the Raiders allow (59.9).

When Tennessee scores more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.

Middle Tennessee is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.

The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ta'Mia Scott: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Courtney Whitson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Jalynn Gregory: 10.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 22.9 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67)

Middle Tennessee Schedule