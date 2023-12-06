Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bey, in his previous game (December 2 loss against the Bucks), produced 17 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bey's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 19.4 21.3 PR -- 18.2 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Nets

Bey is responsible for taking 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

Bey is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have given up 114 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13.8 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 25 12 2 1 1 0 2

