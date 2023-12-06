The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score an average of 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.
  • When it scores more than 74.9 points, Middle Tennessee is 2-0.
  • The Volunteers average 18.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Raiders give up (59.9).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.
  • When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 6-3.
  • This year the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.
  • The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%
  • Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State L 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2023 Wofford - Thompson-Boling Arena

