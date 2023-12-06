How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders score an average of 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.
- When it scores more than 74.9 points, Middle Tennessee is 2-0.
- The Volunteers average 18.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Raiders give up (59.9).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.
- When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 6-3.
- This year the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.
- The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 76-73
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
