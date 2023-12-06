The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) battle the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 68.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Volunteers allow.

When it scores more than 74.9 points, Middle Tennessee is 2-0.

The Volunteers average 18.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Raiders give up (59.9).

When Tennessee puts up more than 59.9 points, it is 4-2.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 6-3.

This year the Volunteers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Raiders concede.

The Raiders make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% more than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule