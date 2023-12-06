The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Vanderbilt has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 121st.
  • The Commodores score an average of 71.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.8 the Dons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College L 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M W 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco - Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech - Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.