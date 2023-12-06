The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the San Francisco vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM San Francisco (-2.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel San Francisco (-2.5) 138.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • San Francisco has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Dons and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • While our computer ranking puts Vanderbilt 247th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 70th.
  • Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

