Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) meet the San Francisco Dons (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Manjon: 18.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Colin Smith: 9.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tasos Kamateros: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Lewis: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|10.3
|7th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
