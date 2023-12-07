Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lincoln County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Christian Academy at Riverside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.