Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 7?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Tomasino light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tomasino stats and insights
- Tomasino has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
