Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - December 7
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-12) ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- Its -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- With 90 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's third-best offense.
- Tampa Bay's total of 94 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Lightning (-110)
|6.5
