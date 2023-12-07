The Nashville Predators (13-12) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Predators and Lightning meet on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Lightning Additional Info

Predators vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Lightning Predators 5-3 TB

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 19th in goals against, allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators rank 13th in the NHL with 79 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 25 13 16 29 28 15 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 25 12 10 22 11 24 54.2% Roman Josi 25 5 13 18 18 5 - Gustav Nyquist 25 3 14 17 17 3 44.4% Luke Evangelista 24 4 10 14 22 12 0%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 94 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

With 90 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's third-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players