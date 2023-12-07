Thursday's NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators (13-12) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee is projected to be a competitive outing. The Predators have -110 moneyline odds to win against the Lightning (-110) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-4).

The Lightning have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with six upset wins (46.2%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has compiled an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Tampa Bay has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.5 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.8 6 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 3.3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.3 3.1 12 34.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

