Thursday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Vanderbilt coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 7.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Commodores secured a 71-63 victory against Louisiana Tech.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 67, Butler 63

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 12, the Commodores beat the Fairfield Stags (No. 52 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-70.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Vanderbilt is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Vanderbilt is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 52) on November 12

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 88) on November 24

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 118) on November 15

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 143) on November 25

71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 189) on December 3

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Sacha Washington: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 58.3 FG%

16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 58.3 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 60.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 60.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Madison Greene: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores put up 75.0 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.