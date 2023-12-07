Vanderbilt vs. Butler December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Vanderbilt vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Caroline Strande: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Ari Wiggins: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rachel Kent: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Meulemans: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kendall Wingler: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
