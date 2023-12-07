Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Williamson County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy at Currey Ingram Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Classical School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Christian Academy at Riverside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
