Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Bedford County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Webb School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.